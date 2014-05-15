FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gentiva Health spurns $533 mln bid from Kindred Healthcare
May 15, 2014

Gentiva Health spurns $533 mln bid from Kindred Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc said it offered to buy home healthcare services company Gentiva Health Services Inc for $533 million, but the bid was rejected by Gentiva as it expects to generate more value as a stand-alone company.

Kindred said it offered to pay $14 per share - equally split in cash and stock - to Gentiva stockholders, representing a premium of 64 percent to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Including debt, the deal was valued at $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

