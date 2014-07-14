FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kindred Healthcare raises offer for Gentiva to $16/share
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 14, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kindred Healthcare raises offer for Gentiva to $16/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects valuation of Gentiva in paragraph 1 to about $589 million from about $2.53 billion)

July 14 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its offer for Gentiva Health Services Inc to $16 per share, valuing the company at about $589 million.

Gentiva’s stock rose about 2 percent to $16.08 in trading before the bell on Monday.

The sweetened offer tops Kindred’s previous offer of $14.50 per share, which was rejected by the Gentiva board on June 30.

Kindred first offered $14 per share in May

The company is looking to acquire 14.9 percent of Gentiva’s shares, making it the largest shareholder, after Gentiva adopted a “poison pill” with a trigger of 15 percent.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.