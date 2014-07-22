FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
July 22, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Gentiva gets buyout offer, rejects Kindred's proposal (July 17)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph of July 17 story to say Gentiva received a buyout offer, not favoured the offer)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gentiva Health Services Inc rejected Kindred Healthcare Inc’s offer to buy a stake in the home healthcare services provider, and said it received a buyout offer from an unnamed party.

Gentiva said it got a $17.25 per share buyout offer from “a recognized owner, operator and investor in the sector” on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kindred had raised its hostile bid to $16 per share for a 14.9 percent stake in Gentiva, stepping up its pursuit of the home healthcare services provided by Gentiva to an aging U.S. population. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

