Kindred says prepared to raise offer for Gentiva
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Kindred says prepared to raise offer for Gentiva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc said it is prepared to acquire Gentiva Health Services Inc for $17.25 per share, matching an offer made by an unnamed party last week.

In a letter to Gentiva’s board on Monday, Kindred said it could make a raised offer if it was permitted to conduct diligence.

Gentiva rejected last week Kindred’s offer to buy a stake in the home healthcare services provider in favor of a $634.2 million buyout offer from an unnamed party. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

