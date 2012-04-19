UPDATE 1-Genuine Parts quarterly profit beats estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.93 vs est $0.87

* Q1 rev $3.18 bln vs est $3.16 bln

* Industrial segment sales up 12 pct at $1.12 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co, a distributor of automotive replacement parts, posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations as a recovering manufacturing sector boosted demand for products in its industrial segment.

Sales at its industrial parts business rose 12 percent to $1.12 billion.

The industrial parts unit, which operates as Motion Industries Inc, distributes bearings, hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, to customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Revenue at its largest automotive segment - which distributes replacement parts for trucks, SUVs, buses and motorcycles - rose 6 percent to $1.49 billion.

January-March net income rose to $146.3 million, or 93 cents per share, from $126.5 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up slightly at $65.14 in early morning trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.