May 27 (Reuters) - Genus Plc :

* Has agreed with Yunnan Shennong Agricultural Group Co Ltd (“Shennong”) that Genus and Shennong will not proceed with establishment of a joint venture at present time

* Due to previously announced current adverse market conditions for pig production in China, Genus and Shennong have now decided not to proceed with planned joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: