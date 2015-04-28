FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Genworth Financial profit beats forecasts, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Genworth Financial profit beats forecasts, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, adds details and updates share price)

April 28 (Reuters) - Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a higher income from its mortgage insurance units in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of the company rose 7 pct in extended trading.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter ended March 31 fell to $154 million, or 31 cents per share, from $184 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Genworth also said it was still pursuing the planned sale of its non-core lifestyle protection insurance business.

“Genworth demonstrated stability, particularly in its long-term care unit,” said Mark Palmer, an analyst with BTIG.

“There was some concern that the U.S. mortgage unit could lose market share and they delivered a better-than-expected performance,” he added.

Net operating income of 31 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating income from the company’s mortgage units in Canada and the United States rose to $92 million from $74 million.

Long-term care operating profit was $10 million in the quarter. Genworth reported combined losses of more than $1.5 billion in the past two quarters as it took hefty charges to cover losses in its long-term care business.

Long-term care insurance assists people suffering from chronic conditions by covering costs for extended care at home or in assisted living facilities.

Genworth’s stock, which lost more than a third of its value after posting a quarterly loss in its third quarter last year, had fallen about 6 percent since the start of the year to Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.