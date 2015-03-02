UPDATE 1-Genworth spots "material weakness" in controls over accounting

(Adds details, background, shares)

March 2 (Reuters) - Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc said it identified “material weakness” in its control over financial reporting, due to which it failed to spot a $44 million after-tax calculation error.

The company’s shares fell as much as 9 percent on Monday.

Genworth said it failed to correctly implement changes to one of its methodologies as part of its long-term care insurance claim reserves review completed in the third quarter of 2014. (1.usa.gov/1DxinwL)

The company, spun off from General Electric Co a decade ago, had written generous long-term care policies years ago. However, the policies became less profitable as interest rates hit rock bottom.

Genworth reported combined losses of more than $1.5 billion in the past two quarters as it took hefty charges to cover losses in its long-term care business.

The company said on Monday that the deficiency did not result in a material misstatement of its financial results and it was working to remediate the material weakness.

The insurer said it was trying to complete implementation of controls this year, but it was not sure when it would fix the material weakness.

The number of companies selling long-term care policies has fallen to less than 20 currently from about a 100 in 2002, with big insurers such as MetLife Inc and Prudential Financial Inc exiting the business.

Genworth, however, has said it was committed to the long-term care business and it was negotiating higher rates for policies.

The company’s shares were down 5.5 percent at $7.32 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday’s close, the stock had lost more than a third of its value since Nov. 5, when Genworth posted a huge third-quarter loss. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)