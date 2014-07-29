Genworth Financial profit rises 25 pct

July 29 (Reuters) - Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc posted a 25 percent rise in second-quarter profit as a recovery in the housing market helped its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

Net income rose to $176 million, or 35 cents per share, from $141 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s U.S. mortgage insurance business posted an operating income of $39 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2014, compared with $13 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)