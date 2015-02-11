FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Genworth Financial posts quarterly loss (Feb 10)
February 11, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Genworth Financial posts quarterly loss (Feb 10)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date to Feb 10 from Feb 9)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a quarterly loss as it took an after-tax charge of $478 million related to long-term care life insurance blocks it bought before 1996.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was $760 million, or $1.53 per share, compared with a profit of $208 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

