Genworth suspends dividend in life business, shares tank

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc said it would suspend dividends in its life business for the rest of 2014 and 2015, and that it was open to all strategic alternatives.

Genworth shares fell as much as 38 percent to $8.75 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company posted a surprise third-quarter loss on Wednesday as it took a pre-tax charge of $531 million to cover losses in its long-term care insurance business.

The company said on Thursday it planned to stay in the long-term care business. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)