Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Genworth MI Canada Inc, Canada's largest private residential mortgage insurer, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it earned higher premiums and had lower losses on claims.
The loss on claims fell to C$26 million ($18.97 million) in the first quarter, down from C$37 million, a year earlier.
"While our loss ratio was low in the quarter, it comes on the back of strong macroeconomic tailwinds and particularly robust housing markets. We recognize that the current pace of loss development is likely to normalize as housing markets gradually respond to government actions and market forces," the company said in a statement.
A cooling in Canada's housing market was partially triggered by a funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc , as depositors pulled more money out of its high-interest savings accounts.
Genworth's net income rose to C$106 million, or C$1.15 per share, in the quarter compared with C$88 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Genworth MI Canada's investment portfolio had a market value of C$6.3 billion at the end of the quarter. ($1 = 1.3704 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.