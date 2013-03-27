FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genworth to sell wealth management business for $412.5 mln
March 27, 2013

Genworth to sell wealth management business for $412.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Insurer Genworth Financial Inc will sell its wealth management business to Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital for about $412.5 million.

Genworth will take an after-tax loss of about $40 million related to the sale, with about $35 million recorded in the first quarter, the company said.

The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised Genworth on the sale, which is expected to close in the second half of 2013.

Genworth shares were up marginally at $10.23 in extended trade, after closing at $10.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

