CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genworth Financial enters purchase agreement for its lifestyle protection insurance business

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc : * On July 22, Axa S.A. delivered an irrevocable offer to Genworth to buy its lifestyle protection insurance business * Axa S.A. and Genworth entered letter agreement providing exclusivity period with Axa during which Genworth would complete a consultation process * On September 17, Axa and Genworth entered purchase agreement providing for the contemplated transaction * Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2015 * Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1Oh2fd5) * Further company coverage