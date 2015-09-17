FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genworth Financial enters purchase agreement for its lifestyle protection insurance business
September 17, 2015 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genworth Financial enters purchase agreement for its lifestyle protection insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “enters purchase agreement for its” instead of “to buy”)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc : * On July 22, Axa S.A. delivered an irrevocable offer to Genworth to buy its lifestyle protection insurance business * Axa S.A. and Genworth entered letter agreement providing exclusivity period with Axa during which Genworth would complete a consultation process * On September 17, Axa and Genworth entered purchase agreement providing for the contemplated transaction * Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2015 * Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1Oh2fd5) * Further company coverage

