New Issue- Genworth Financial adds $350 mln in notes
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue- Genworth Financial adds $350 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc on
Thursday added $350 million of senior unsecured notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldmans Sachs and UBS were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    09/24/2021   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   09/24/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 7.184 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/13/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 517 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH NA         MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

