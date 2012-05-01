FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Genworth MI Canada profit up on higher gains on investments
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Genworth MI Canada profit up on higher gains on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Residential mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada Inc’s quarterly profit rose, helped in part by higher net gains on investments.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$81 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$80 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Net premiums earned fell 5 percent to C$147 million.

Net gains on investments rose 100 percent to C$6 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalisation of about C$2 billion, closed at C$20.58 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.