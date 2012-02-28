UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilder GEO posts 11 pct lower profit

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican home building company Corporacion GEO reported fourth quarter net profit of 348 million pesos ($25 million) on Monday, down 11 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, hurt by higher interest rates and a change in the way it records home sales.

Geo reported quarterly revenues of 6 billion pesos, up from 5.6 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2010.

The company, which sold nearly 18,000 homes between October and December, closed 2.04 percent lower at 18.77 pesos per share on the local bourse.