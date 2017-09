Feb 5 (Reuters) - Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Says plans to acquire up to 600 million yuan ($95.98 million) worth of A-shares of Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi)