May 4 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe Inc for $792 million in a stock-and-cash deal.

The proposed transaction offer DigitalGlobe shareholders $8.50 per share in cash and 0.3537 shares of GeoEye stock for each share held.

The deal is valued at $17.00 per share, a premium of 26 percent to DigitalGlobe Thursday close.