UPDATE 1-GeoEye says to receive 2012 federal funds

May 3 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it will receive full funding for its 2012 contract term with a U.S. government agency.

The company expects to receive its $111 million cost-share payment from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency by the third quarter.

It is part of a $3.8 billion, ten-year contract that the company won in 2010.

Rival DigitalGlobe earlier this week also said it will be fully funded under its contract with the NGA for 2012.

Shares of the both the companies have been under pressure recently on concerns that U.S. government cost cuts could lead to a loss in revenue.

GeoEye’s first-quarter net income available to common stockholders rose to $13.2 million, or 58 cents per share, from $10.0 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $89.3 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $86 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

GeoEye’s shares closed up 4 percent at $24.03 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.