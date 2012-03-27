FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geopark buys Colombian oil producer for $75 mln
March 27, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 6 years

Geopark buys Colombian oil producer for $75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Geopark Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it acquired oil and gas exploration and production company Hupecol Cuerva in Colombia for $75 million.

Geopark, which also has operations in Argentina and Chile, expanded into Colombia earlier this year with its $30 million purchase of the Winchester Oil and Gas and La Luna companies.

Hupecol Cuerva includes the La Cuerva block, which is producing some 2,000 barrels of oil per day.

Geopark said it will pay for the acquisition using its existing cash resources.

