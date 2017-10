Nov 20 (Reuters) - George Weston Ltd, the Canadian food producer and distributor that owns a majority of the Loblaw Cos Ltd grocery chain, boosted its dividend on Tuesday even as its quarterly profit dropped.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 6 fell to C$243 million ($244 million), or C$1.07 a diluted share, from C$351 million, or C$1.93, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 1.0 percent to C$10.16 billion.