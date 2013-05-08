FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss engineer Georg Fischer to buy majority of Turkey's Hakan Plastik
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 8, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss engineer Georg Fischer to buy majority of Turkey's Hakan Plastik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group Georg Fischer AG said on Wednesday it will buy a majority stake in Hakan Plastik with an option to buy the Turkish plastic pipe maker’s remaining shares.

Sources close to the deal, which is expected to be completed in July, said the price will be between 50-100 million euros.

“(Hakan Plastik) ideally complements (Georg Fischer) Piping Systems with its location at the center of promising growth markets and brings a wealth of new products which greatly enlarge our offering,” the Swiss firm’s chief executive Yves Serra said in a statement on its website.

Hakan Plastik generated sales of 200 million lira ($111 million) in 2012 and has a workforce of approximately 650 people, according to the statement. Its products are used mainly in construction, irrigation and water and gas distribution.

$1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.