July 17 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG : * Says H1 sales growth of 4% organic, 2% in CHF at CHF 1.88 billion * Says H1 net profit increased 11% to CHF 92 million against CHF 83 million

last year * Says H1 operational result up 12% to CHF 132 million * Says in H2 expects to generate figures similar to the first semester