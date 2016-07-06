ADB sells $30 mln worth of bonds in Georgian lari

TBILISI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 64 million lari ($30 million) from a Georgian lari-denominated bond sale to support development of the local capital market and microenterprises in Georgia, the bank said on Wednesday.

"ADB's second lari-denominated bond will help strengthen the Georgian bond market and provide critical support to the microfinance sector," said Pierre Van Peteghem, the ADB's treasurer.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) issued its first public bond in lari last month, a 5-year maturity worth 107 million lari ($49 million). It had issued corporate bonds in lari in 2014.