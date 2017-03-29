FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB approves $114 mln loan to improve Georgia transport links
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 5 months ago

ADB approves $114 mln loan to improve Georgia transport links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 29 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $114 million loan for build a new road in Georgia and help improve the former Soviet republic's transport links, the bank said on Wednesday.

The loan would finance construction of a 14.3 km bypass around the port city of Batumi on Georgia's Black Sea coast which lies on an international trade route, the bank said in a statement. Funds would also support maintenance of other roads.

"Georgia is well poised to become a stronger transport and logistics hub for the Caucasus region — something that could help propel the country's growth and development," said Yesim Elhan-Kayalar, ADB country director in Georgia.

"ADB is committed to play a seminal role in improving the country's transport connectivity and the sustainability of its road network through this project," he said. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Edmund Blair)

