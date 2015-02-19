FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank says sold $40 mln at forex auction
February 19, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia's c.bank says sold $40 mln at forex auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Thursday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country’s lari currency.

It was the bank’s second intervention on the currency market this year. The bank sold $40 million on Feb. 11, the same day that it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent.

On Thursday, the central bank set the lari’s official exchange rate for Friday at 2.1472 per U.S. dollar, much weaker than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

