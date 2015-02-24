FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank says has sold $40 million at currency auction
February 24, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia's c.bank says has sold $40 million at currency auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Tuesday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country’s weakening lari currency.

It was the bank’s third intervention on the currency market this year after it sold $40 million on Feb. 11, the same day that it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to help maintain financial stability. It sold another $40 million on Feb. 19.

On Tuesday, the central bank set the lari’s official exchange rate for Wednesday at 2.2619 per U.S. dollar, weaker than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

