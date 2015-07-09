FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia forex reserves up $90.2 mln in June m/m to $2.484 bln-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia forex reserves up $90.2 mln in June m/m to $2.484 bln-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, July 9 (Reuters) - Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $90.2 million in June to $2.484 billion as of June 30, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the rise.

The reserves have fallen by $215.5 million since the beginning of the year as the bank has sold $200 million at auctions to support the weakening lari currency and used the rest for foreign debt repayments.

The central bank set the lari’s official exchange rate for Thursday at 2.25 per dollar, up from 1.75 set at the start of November.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by weakness in Russia’s rouble and fighting in Ukraine, along with declining exports and remittances from abroad and a rising current account deficit. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.