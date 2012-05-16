Georgian tycoon sells Moscow real estate assets for $1 bln

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Georgian billionaire Bidzina (Boris) Ivanishvili has sold his real estate development assets to Russia’s property group BIN for $982.5 million, his management company Unikor group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal between Ivanishvili and Bin Group, co-owned by the head of BinBank Mikail Shishkhanov and Gutseriev brothers Mikhail and Sait-Salam, includes residential area property, hotels and business centres and is expected to be closed by August 15.

Earlier this month Ivanishvili sold his Russian bank Rossyisky Credit to a group of private investors for $352 million.

Ivanishvili, a once reclusive tycoon whose wealth is estimated at $6.4 billion by Forbes magazine, launched his own political movement in Georgia and called for President Mikhail Saakashvili’s resignation in October last year.

He also promised to sell all his assets in Russia and invest money in the Georgian economy instead. (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mike Nesbit)