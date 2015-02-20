Asian Development Bank issues first bonds in Georgian currency

TBILISI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank on Friday issued its first-ever bond in Georgia’s national currency, the lari, in a move to develop the local capital market and support small businesses.

The three-year bonds worth 100 million lari ($48.5 million) have a floating-rate coupon that resets quarterly, based on the Georgian National Bank’s three-month certificate of deposit, the Asian Development Bank said in a statement.

The proceeds of the bond sale will be lent to Georgia’s TBC Bank, the country’s largest retail bank, to provide investment and working capital loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the former Soviet republic of 4.5 million.

Placement of the bond was organised by TBC Broker, the wholly owned subsidiary of the TBC Bank.

“This bond -- the largest by a foreign issuer -- will provide a key market benchmark and could encourage more borrowers, both domestic and foreign, to tap the Georgian bond market,” said Pierre Van Peteghem, the treasurer of the development bank.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation have also issued bonds in Georgia’s national currency.