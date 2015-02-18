FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFC issues first bonds in Georgian currency
February 18, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

IFC issues first bonds in Georgian currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Wednesday issued its first-ever bond in Georgia’s national currency, the lari, in a move to develop the local capital market.

The two-year bonds worth 30 million lari ($15 million) with an annual yield of 6.924 percent are part of the IFC’s 200 million lari programme designed to help develop Georgia’s capital market, the IFC said in a statement.

Placement of the bond was organised by Georgian Galt & Taggart, the wholly owned investment subsidiary of Bank of Georgia.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has also issued its first-ever bonds in Georgia’s national currency last March. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

