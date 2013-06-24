Georgia postpones $157.3 mln refunding bond sale

June 24 (Reuters) - Georgia’s $157.3 million refunding bond sale scheduled to price on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely, Diana Pope, the Director of Financing and Investment Division of Georgia, said on Monday.

The $685 million new and taxable bonds portion of the sale is still going forward as planned on Wednesday, she added.

“The way the market is today and our expectation of how the market is going to look in the next three to four weeks is the cause for us canceling the refunding portion of the sale,” Pope added.