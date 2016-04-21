FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank buys $20 mln at currency auction on Thursday
April 21, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, April 21 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank bought $20 million at a currency auction on Thursday amid a strengthening of the national currency.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and hadn’t carried out interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March and another $20 million at two auctions earlier this month amid a strengthening of the lari. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

