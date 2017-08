TBILISI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank said it had sold $20 million at a currency auction on Thursday to support the national currency.

The bank has bought $278.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March. It sold $60 million in January, $20 million in August, a further $60 million in September and $40 million earlier this week. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)