Georgia's c.bank sells $20 mln at currency auction to support lari

TBILISI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank said it sold $20 million at a foreign-currency auction on Tuesday as part of efforts to support the country’s weakening lari currency.

It was the bank’s first intervention on the currency market this year. The bank sold about $300 million last year to support its national currency.

Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $2.521 billion as of Dec. 31 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Devitt)