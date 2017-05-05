UPDATE 1-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
TBILISI May 5 Georgia's central bank raised a minimum supervisory capital for commercial banks to 50 million lari ($20.5 mln) from 12 million lari, the central bank said on Friday.
"This change is aimed at limiting risks for banks with low capitalisation and at encouraging institutions with a solid financial base to enter (Georgia's) financial sector," the bank said in a statement.
The bank said that a new rule was supported by the International Monetary Fund.
($1=2.44 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.
BERLIN, May 22 The German Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Berlin should have an interest in not isolating itself with its stance on Greece and the question of debt relief for Athens.