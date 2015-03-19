UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank says sold $40 million at currency auction

(Adds details, background)

TBILISI, March 19 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Thursday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country’s weakening lari currency.

It was the bank’s fourth intervention on the currency market this year after it sold $40 million on Feb. 24, Feb. 19 and on Feb. 11, the same day it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to help maintain financial stability.

On Thursday, the central bank set the lari’s official exchange rate for Friday at 2.2230 per U.S. dollar, weaker than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by a plunge in Russia’s rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports, remittances and foreign investment and a rising current account deficit.

Consumer prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in February after increasing an annual 1.4 percent in January.

The central bank’s currency reserves were $2.469 billion on Feb. 28, down from $2.699 billion at the end of 2014.

The government intends to revise the 2015 budget, halve its economic growth forecast to 2.0 percent for this year and cut administrative spending. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Tom Heneghan)