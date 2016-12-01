FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Georgia c.bank expects lari currency to stop devaluating shortly
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Georgia c.bank expects lari currency to stop devaluating shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank said on Thursday it expected the lari currency to stop devaluating shortly.

The lari hit an all-time low of 2.5352 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 2.5311 on Wednesday.

"We expect that devaluation will stop shortly," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank said the lari devaluation was mainly driven by the U.S. dollar's strengthening and strong domestic demand for the foreign currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

