First official results show opposition ahead in Georgia election
October 2, 2012

First official results show opposition ahead in Georgia election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The first official results in Georgia’s parliamentary election indicated the opposition Georgian Dream was ahead of President Mikheil Saakashvili’s ruling United National Movement in the portion of the balloting conducted by party lists.

With about three percent of ballots counted, Georgian Dream had 51.6 percent and the UNM had 43.9 percent in the party-list voting that will fill 77 of the 150 seats in parliament, the Central Election Commission website said.

The other 73 seats will go to winners of individual races whose results were not yet known.

