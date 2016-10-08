Ruling Georgian Dream party wins parliament vote in ex-Soviet Georgia - exit polls

TBILISI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The ruling Georgian Dream party won a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday, two exit polls showed.

The first poll, conducted by international market researcher Kantar Public, put Georgian Dream on 53.8 percent. The second poll, conducted by international market researcher GfK, gave it 39.9 percent.

Both polls put the opposition UNM party in second place. According to Kantar, UNM obtained 19.5 percent. GfK said UNM - founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili - got 32.74 percent.

The pro-Russian Alliance of Patriots also cleared the 5 percent threshold needed to secure a place in the 150-seat parliament, both exit polls showed.

The election is seen as a test of stability in a country criss-crossed by strategically important oil and gas pipelines and traditionally buffeted between Russia and the West. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)