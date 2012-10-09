Georgia tycoon says confident ex-Soviet state can join NATO soon

TBILISI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Georgian tycoon whose opposition coalition won a parliamentary election expressed confidence on Tuesday that the former Soviet republic would be able to join NATO soon, emphasising relations with the West are a paramount priority.

“We are striving toward Europe and Georgia will definitely be able to become a member of NATO soon,” Bidzina Ivanishvili, who intends to become prime minister once parliament convenes, said after a meeting with President Mikheil Saakashvili.