TBILISI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The ruling Georgian Dream party in ex-Soviet Georgia claimed victory in a parliamentary election on Saturday after two exit polls put it in first place.

"The real winner today is the Georgian people, but according to our information, we got 58-59 percent of the vote," Deputy Prime Minister Kakha Kaladze told Reuters. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)