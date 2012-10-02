International observers praise Georgian election

TBILISI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - International monitors said on Tuesday voters had freely expressed their will in Georgia’s parliamentary election and urged rival political forces to work together following the poll.

“Despite a very polarising campaign ... the Georgian people have freely expressed their will at the ballot box,” said Tonino Picula, a leader of the monitoring mission including representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation and lawmakers from NATO, the European Parliament and the Council of Europe.