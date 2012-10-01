FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgian opposition leader predicts election victory
October 1, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Georgian opposition leader predicts election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Georgian opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili said he believed his opposition coalition had won a parliamentary election on Monday, despite the ruling party’s own claim of victory.

Shortly after a spokeswoman for President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement said the ruling party would have a majority in the 150-seat parliament, Ivanishvili said he expected his Georgian Dream to win at least 100 seats.

The rival claims could open the way to a post-election standoff. Any instability would worry the West because of the Caucasus country’s role as a conduit for Caspian Sea energy supplies to Europe and its pivotal location between Russia, Iran, Turkey and Central Asia.

