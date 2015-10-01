Georgia's economy slows in first eight months of year

TBILISI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economic growth slowed to 2.8 percent in January-August, down from 6.1 percent in the same period last year, the National Statistics service said on Thursday.

The former Soviet republic, which is traversed by pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has suffered the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble and a decline in exports and remittances.

Growth has slowed each month since the beginning of this year compared with the same month in 2014. The August figure of 2.3 percent was down from 5.2 percent a year before.

Parliament confirmed in July a cut in the official growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent and approved a 160 million lari ($67 million) reduction in budget spending, pointing to serious problems in the economy.

Gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent overall last year, missing the government’s initial forecast of a 6 percent rise.