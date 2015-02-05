Georgia's finance minister says GDP growth to exceed 4 pct in 2015

TBILISI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Georgian Finance Minister Nodar Khaduri said on Thursday the country’s economic growth was likely to exceed 4 percent in 2015, although it had earlier forecast 5 percent growth.

“We project that economic growth this year will exceed 4 percent,” Khaduri told a government meeting. Georgia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in 2014.

The former Soviet republic’s economy and currency are suffering the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble and the Ukraine crisis. Georgia has also suffered a decline in exports and foreign investment and the government deficit is rising.