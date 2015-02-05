FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia's finance minister says GDP growth to exceed 4 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia's finance minister says GDP growth to exceed 4 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Georgian Finance Minister Nodar Khaduri said on Thursday the country’s economic growth was likely to exceed 4 percent in 2015, although it had earlier forecast 5 percent growth.

“We project that economic growth this year will exceed 4 percent,” Khaduri told a government meeting. Georgia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in 2014.

The former Soviet republic’s economy and currency are suffering the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble and the Ukraine crisis. Georgia has also suffered a decline in exports and foreign investment and the government deficit is rising.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.