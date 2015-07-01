Georgia's economy slows in Jan-May from last year

TBILISI, July 1 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy has slowed to grow 2.5 percent in the first five months of this year compared with 4.5 percent in the same period last year, the National Statistics service said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.7 percent last year, missing the government’s initial forecast of 6 percent.

The former Soviet republic’s economy and currency are suffering the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble . Georgia, which is criss-crossed by pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has also suffered a decline in exports and remittances and the government deficit is rising.

Economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent this May from 6.3 percent a year ago, to 0.9 percent in April from 2.7 percent, to 4.3 percent in March from 8.3 percent, 4.9 percent in February from 5.4 percent and to 0.5 percent in January from 7.8 percent.

The Georgian government last week halved its growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent, and decided to reduce budget spending by 140 million lari ($62 million), pointing to serious problems in the economy. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ralph Boulton)