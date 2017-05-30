FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 30, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

Georgia's economy gathers pace, grows 4.2 pct in Jan-Apr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, May 30 (Reuters) - Georgia's economy expanded 4.2 percent in the first four months of this year, official data showed on Tuesday, up from 2.8 percent in the same period in 2016 after a rise in exports and remittances from abroad.

The former Soviet republic, through which pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas to Europe, is recovering from a fall in exports and plunge in the currencies of its main trading partners which has depressed economic growth in recent years.

Georgia's economy expanded by 2.2 percent last year, down from 2.9 percent in 2015, the National Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

The government in Tbilisi expects the economy to grow by 4 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

