FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sacked defence chief's party quits Georgia's ruling coalition
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 5, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Sacked defence chief's party quits Georgia's ruling coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - One of six parties in Georgia’s ruling coalition pulled out on Wednesday, depriving the coalition of a parliamentary majority following rifts over the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western policies.

“We have left the coalition,” said Irakly Alasania, who was dismissed as defence minister on Tuesday.

The Free Democrats have 10 of the coalition’s 83 seats in the 150-seat parliament. Its departure leaves the coalition reliant on independent deputies for a majority. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze, Writign by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.